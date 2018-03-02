According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police arrested Jordan S. Gaines, 18, of Marysville, for threatening to carry out a shooting at the Nissin Corporation.

A release from Marysville Police states that officers were called to the Nissin Corporation on Suntra Way Tuesday at 9:10 a.m. After investigating the scene, officer found that Gaines had threatened to “shoot up the place,” and arrested him for aggravated menacing.

He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail had his first court appearance Wednesday. He was released on his own recognizance with the stipulations that he not possess and firearms and does not contact Nissin or and specific employees.

A resident of Kenny Lane reported damage to a vehicle Tuesday at 1:42 p.m.

Marysville Police investigated a report of a threat made by a juvenile Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Tuesday at 4:08 p.m.

An employee of a business on Allenby Drive reported a theft Tuesday at 8:35 p.m.

Sergio Hernandez-Flores, 33, of Ostrander, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 3:15 a.m.

Danny Harrold, 59, of West Eighth Street, was arrested for domestic violence Thursday at 4:01 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road for a fight Wednesday at 12:07 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate possible check fraud Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of Converse Road and arrested Mary A. E. Tedder, 38, of Columbus, on a warrant out of Madison County Wednesday at 11:07 a.m. She was taken to Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 24000 block of Storms Road to investigate a theft Wednesday at 5:36 p.m.

A deputy investigated a crash on White Stone Road near Leeper Perkins Road involving a 2009 Honda CRV that struck a deer Wednesday at 7:55 p.m.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer to take custody of Rocky L. Howell, 25, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 8:40 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marion Police Officer to take custody of Jud D. Haines, 31, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:27 p.m.

A deputy arrested Torrie L. Ledley, 38, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 10:07 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy arrested Charles D. Miller, 43, of Dayton at U.S. 33 near Scottslawn Road on a warrant out of Logan County Wednesday at 10:14 p.m. He was released to a Logan County Deputy.

Deputies investigated a missing juvenile complaint on Degood Street in Magnetic Springs Wednesday at 10:41 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

