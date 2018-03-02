According to Marysville Police Department reports:

David Wade, 38, of Columbus, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Friday at 11:15 a.m.

Benjamin Kershaw, 28, of Dublin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 10:53 a.m.

A resident of Greenwood Boulevard was taken to Memorial Hospital after well-being check Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

Am employee of a business on North Main Street reported a theft Wednesday at 9:47 p.m.

An employee of a business on Columbus Avenue reported damage to the door of the business Thursday at 8:11 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to the area of Triple Crown Way for a reported dispute Thursday at 12:34 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted the Adult Parole Authority with recovery of drug paraphernalia from a residence on Hemlock Drive Thursday at 4:49 p.m.

Adam Morris, 36, of Indiana, was arrested for domestic violence Thursday at 9:29 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to a residence in the 20000 block of Route 47 to in reference to a dispute Thursday at 9:26 a.m.

A deputy investigated a possible theft from a residence in the 20000 block of Route 47 Thursday at 5:48 p.m.

A deputy went to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Watkins Road for a vehicle in a ditch Thursday at 6:54 p.m. Morris L. Hilliard Jr., 28, of Hilliard, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle under the influence and failure to control.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Carl W. Keeton, 28, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 6:56 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Hilliard Police Officer to take custody of Brian R. Hicks, 45, of Hilliard, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 7:36 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

