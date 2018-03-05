According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Collingwood Drive reported theft of a yard reflector Thursday at 3:35 p.m.

A subject was found in an abandoned trailer on Cottonwood Drive Friday at 12:43 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported a theft Friday at 1:59 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of drug abuse at a residence on East Fourth Street Friday at 4:06 p.m.

A resident of Cypress Drive reported an assault Friday at 5:43 p.m.

A resident of North Main Street reported an unruly juvenile Friday at 7:50 p.m.

A resident of North Lewisburg lost a temporary vehicle license plate while in Marysville Friday at 7:56 p.m.

A resident of Zanesfield reported his information was used during a traffic stop in the City of Marysville Friday at 8:54 p.m.

Jessie Jones, 32, of Devanah Alderman, 29, both of Cable, were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday at 5:21 a.m.

Carl Keeton, 28, of Hemlock Drive, was arrested for parole violation through the Adult Parole Authority Friday at 4:20 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported in the area of Delaware Avenue and Colemans Crossing Saturday at 12:58 p.m.

The Meijer at Colemans Crossing reported several thefts of merchandise of the course of a few weeks. Loss prevention for the store contacted Marysville Police.

Heather McCroskey, 25, of South Walnut Street, was cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 9:57 p.m.

David Bentley, 51, of Wind-Mil Drive was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 4:34 a.m.

Chelsie Still, 25, of Unionville Center, was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 5:07 a.m.

Thomas Blevins, 44, of West Eighth Street, was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 1:40 a.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported an unruly juvenile Sunday at 1:54 p.m.

A juvenile of Milford Avenue was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center for parole violation Sunday at 9:46 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash at the U.S. 33 exit ramp to U.S. 42 involving a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 that was struck by a 2016 Honda Accord Friday at 5:25 p.m. Leah Anne Williams, 34, of Columbus, was issued a citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance.

A deputy went to a residence in the 21000 block of Route 347 to investigate a burglary Friday at 5:59 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Police Department were sent to a business in the 18000 block of Route 4 to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile Friday at 7:03 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 11000 block of U.S. 42, Thomas Lee Roam, 25, of Dayton, was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia and speed Friday at 7:06 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash in the 20000 block of Barker road where a Honda Ridgeline struck a deer Saturday at 12:36 a.m.

Deputies investigated a dispute in the 9100 block of Route 38 between co-workers Saturday at 1:24 p.m.

Deputies responded to a property damage crash at the intersection of Route 31 and Route 47 involving a 2007 Ford Van that struck a 2015 Ford F-350 Saturday at 3:44 p.m. Kaden Gilmore, 19, of Kenton, was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy responded to a property damage crash involving a 2006 BMW that struck a 2013 Kia Saturday at 6:18 p.m. A 17-year-old female was issued a citation for failure to yield Saturday at 6:18 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop at the intersection of Treaty Line Road and January Road, Donald S. Hayman, 67, of Richwood, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday at 7:32 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Harriott Road, Michael J. Walker, 54 Delaware, was issued a citation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday at 8:14 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated an injury crash that happened in Liberty Township Sunday at 1:23 p.m. Stephanie Cruse, 49, of Bucyrus, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche south on Route 4 when it traveled left of center and hit a northbound unspecified vehicle driven by Lynda Waddell, 56, of Marysville. Cruse traveled off the east side of the road, hit landscaping rocks, sideswiped a utility pole and then hit a second utility pole head-on. Waddell also ran off the east side of the road and flipped over before resting right side up. Both received minor injuries. Cruse was cited for OVI and veering left of the center roadway line.

