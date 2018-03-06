According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Marysville reported a sex offense Saturday at 11:37 a.m.

Elizabeth Gough, 38, of Chardon, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Geauga County Sunday at 11:43 p.m.

A business on North Main Street reported damage to a vehicle windshield Monday at 9:47 a.m.

A resident of Bay Laurel Drive reported suspicious conditions Monday at 11:51 a.m.

Cody Castle, 24, of Whitehall, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 11:56 a.m.

A juvenile of North Maple Street was arrested for domestic violence Monday at 12:18 p.m.

Probation officers located drugs on a subject during an arrest Monday at 2:27 p.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported receiving unwanted and harassing text messages Monday at 2:12 p.m.

A business on U.S. 36 reported theft of a chainsaw Monday at 6:59 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near the rest area, deputies issued citation to the driver of a 2002 Toyota Camry, Dalton H. Potts, 18, of West Liberty, for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Sunday at 12:45 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 31 at Wheeler Green Road, deputies arrested the driver of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder, Johnathan M. Dortch, 33, of New Holland, for an outstanding warrant form the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office Sunday at 3:06 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Corey S. Baldwin, 44, of Broadway, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

A deputy investigated a report of lost jewelry that occurred at a residence in the 20000 block of Paver Barnes Road Sunday at 2:26 p.m.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Amanda L. Holency, 31, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 7:34 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue at Buerger Street in Marysville, a deputy arrested Kaylee M. Cox, 22, of Marysville, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday at 11:23 p.m. She was taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 11000 block of U.S. 42, Stephen R. Rogers, 29, of Delaware, was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia Monday at 1:19 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

