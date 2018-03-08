According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported theft of merchandise Monday at 11:50 a.m.

An employee of a business on North Watnut Street reported theft of a license plate Monday at 1:52 p.m.

A resident of Raymond reported theft from a motor vehicle, which occurred while at a business on Echo Drive Tuesday at 12:46 p.m.

An employee of a business on North Main Street reported a customer passing fake currency Tuesday at 5:27 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies arrested Kurt N. Lemaster, 21, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 12:43 a.m.

A deputy went to the 14000 block of Patterson Road to resolve a dispute among neighbors Wednesday at 11:03 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department, the Union County Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi leaking fuel on Route 4 south of Route 347 Wednesday at 11:42 a.m.

A deputy arrested Bobby E. McDonald, 34, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 1:50 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-county Regional Jail.

A deputy discovered a three car crash in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 Wednesday at 4:28 p.m. A 2005 Chevrolet Venture rear-ended a 2015 Honda Accord causing it to strike a 2003 Acura TI. The driver of the Chevrolet, Dylan Evoniuk, 20, of Huber Heights, was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies responded to a residence on East State Street in Milford Center for a domestic dispute Wednesday at 6:09 p.m. Deputies arrested Zachary A. Peterson, 28, of Marysville, for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Aaron M. Hilliard, 25, of Marysville, for a probation violation warrant Wednesday at 9:11 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

