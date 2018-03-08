According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Arabian Circle reported fraudulent bank accounts Monday at 7:14 p.m.

A resident Stockdale Drive reported identity theft Tuesday at 4:37 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 739 near Herd McIlroy Road, Joshua D. Domanek, 26, of Richwood, was issued citations for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and speed Tuesday at 10:09 a.m.

A deputy spoke with a subject on station in reference to receiving harassing phone calls at his place of employment Tuesday at 10:54 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 16000 block of Paver Barnes Road to investigate a burglary Tuesday at 1:47 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence on may Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a dispute between neighbors Tuesday at 5:56 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, Jerome Township Fire Department, Marysville Fire Department and Union Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road for a chimney fire Tuesday at 6:39 p.m. Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District handled the investigation.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

At 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Richard Odell, 36, of Dayton, was issued a traffic citation for causing property damage at a home near the intersection of Route 347 and County Road 237. Odell, driving a 2016 Volvo, was driving eastbound on Route 347 when he attempted to turn around by driving off the road. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be the cause of the property damage.

