According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on West Fifth Street reported a theft Monday at 3:17 p.m.

Jessica Hoffman, 24, of Groveport, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 10:57 p.m.

Sherri L. Jordan, 29, of Matthew Depriest, 30, of both of 55 Cypress Drive, were arrested on outstanding warrants Thursday at 5:17 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Route 347 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu that drove off the roadway and struck a ditch Thursday at 12:45 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 16000 block of Route 347 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2004 Honda CRV that drove off the roadway and struck a ditch Thursday at 1:58 a.m. Austin J. Hopper, 20, of Marion, was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

A deputy responded to the 13000 block of Maple Ridge Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1996 Oldmobile Cutlass that drove off the roadway and struck a ditch Thursday at 7:54 a.m.

Deputies assisted the Richwood Police Department on a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence on South Franklin Street in Richwood Thursday at 4:54 p.m. The Richwood Police investigated the incident.

Deputies went to a residence in the 33000 block of Fields Road to take custody of Micah L. Dean, 38, of Upper Arlington, for an outstanding arrest warrant from Marion County Thursday at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to the county line and a Marion County deputy took custody.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

