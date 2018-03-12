According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Magnolia Drive reported theft of a yard rake Thursday at 1:25 p.m.

A resident of Triple Crown Way reported a dispute Thursday at 5:32 p.m.

A resident of Corbel Drive reported identity and credit card theft Friday at 4:12 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a car seat from North Cherry Street Friday at 7:01 p.m.

Rebecca Harrington, 20, of Raymond; Rebekah Brake, 18, of Northwest Parkway and Tabitha Berkey, 21, of Surrey Lane were all cited for theft from a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A resident of Cottonwood Drive reported a missing adult Friday at 8:03 p.m.

Michael O’Grady, 22, of Olmstead Township, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Athens County Sunday at 5:54 a.m.

Matthew Moyseenko, 21, of Willowick, was cited for possession of marijuana Friday at 11:34 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported a theft Saturday at 10:08 a.m.

A resident of Adena Pointe Drive reported identity theft Saturday at 1:57 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to East Ninth Street after a report of a damage to a park equipment Saturday at 5:11 p.m.

A resident of Morey Courtright Road reported unauthorized use of a credit card Saturday at 6:17 p.m.

Martin Carter, 55, of Wood Run Drive, was cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 4:04 a.m.

Crystal Blake, 36, and a juvenile, both of Allenby Drive, were cited for disorderly conduct Sunday at 3:26 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with the arrest of Dolan C. Mills, 34, of Prospect, at a residence on Forest Lane Friday at 7:06 a.m. Mills was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Marion County.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute between a male and a female Friday at 2:42 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 11000 block of Hopewell Road to investigate a child custody of dispute Friday at 3:41 p.m.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Justin N. Pfeiffer, 31, of Morral, for a parole violation Friday at 5:31 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate harassing phone calls that were received Friday at 6:12 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to an injury crash in the 12000 block of Industrial Parkway involving a 2002 Chrysler Sebring that lost control, struck a fence, and rolled onto its top Friday at 6:48 p.m. The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Kent E. Mulligan, 57, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 7:52 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A Union County Deputy met with a Delaware County Deputy to take custody of Dakotah C. Lynn, 23, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 2:28 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

As a result of a traffic stop on North Mill Street in Milford Center, deputies arrested Cody T. Jenkins, 24, of Saint Paris, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Saturday at 2:51 a.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy assisted a Plain City Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence on Gay Street in Plain City Saturday at 3:58 a.m.

A deputy met with a Bellefontaine Police Officer to take custody of Rachael N. Taylor, 26, of Bellefontaine, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 4:08 a.m. She as taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a business on South Mill Street in Milford Center to investigate the theft of diesel fuel Saturday at 11:13 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the intersection of Woodland Road and Boundary Road to investigate damage to a stop sign Saturday at 12:28 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs for an unruly juvenile Saturday at 1:34 p.m. After further investigation, the juvenile was arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy went to the Montgomery County Jail to take custody of Paul M. Wright, 40, of Union, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 3:42 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Grove City Police Officer to take custody of Shane M. Walters, 37, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 5:56 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 10000 block of Crottinger Road to investigate a trespassing complaint Saturday at 6:23 p.m.

While on patrol, deputies checked a suspicious vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Homer Road and Route 4 Sunday at 12:46 a.m. After further investigation, Darrison W. Cook, 23, of Marysville, was arrested, for operating a vehicle while under the influence and having an open container of alcohol. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy and a Plain City Police Officer were sent to a home in the 9400 block of Santa Clara Court to investigate a domestic dispute Sunday at 1:27 a.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Gregory L. Combs II, 42, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 5:34 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Heiter L. Woodfork, 31, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 10:43 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a possible assault that occurred at a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 Sunday at 11:27 a.m.

Deputies met with a resident form the 30000 block of LeMasters Road to investigate a possible assault Sunday at 11:36 a.m.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer were sent to a residence in the 30000 block of LeMaster Road to investigate threats that were made by a family member Sunday at 3:09 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Route 47 to investigate a possible burglary Sunday at 4:13 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 17000 block of White Stone Road for a juvenile threatening self-harm Sunday at 5:17 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

