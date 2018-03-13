According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to Kentucky Circle for a report of criminal damaging Friday at 11:32 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Morrow County Saturday at 4:18 a.m.

Gregory Combs, 42, of South Walnut, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Monday at 2:10 a.m.

Mark Graham, 56, of U.S. 36, was arrested for disorderly conduct Monday at 8:24 a.m.

Samuel Long, 21, of Buckeye Street, was cited for possession of marijuana Monday at 5:26 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Delaware Police Officer to take custody of Cheyenne L. Reisinger, 21, of Delaware, and Tyler F. K. Holton, 25, of Delaware, for outstanding arrest warrants Monday at 12:28 a.m. They were both taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A Union Coutny Deputy met with a Franklin County Deputy to take custody of Khyra N. Green, 19, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 1:17 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated damage to several traffic signs on Sandusky Road near Kinney Pike Monday at 8:31 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 25000 block of Storms Road to investigate an electric meter that was tampered with Monday at 9:41 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 210000 block of Tawa Road to investigate the theft of money from a bank account Monday at 10:05 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road, a deputy charged Isaac M. Clark, 19, of Columbus, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia Monday at 2:07 p.m.

A deputy checked a suspicious person walking on Route 4 near Route 161 Monday at 3:36 p.m. After further investigation, Shawn W. Daniels, 47, of Columbus, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the New Albany Police Department. He was taken to the custody of a New Albany Police Officer.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer went to a residence on East Ottawa Street in Richwood to arrest Dana M. Hughes, 31, of Richwood, for an outstanding warrant from Delaware County Monday at 3:43 p.m. He was taken into the custody of a Delaware County Deputy.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 34000 block of Baldwin Road to investigate harassing phone calls that were receiving Monday at 5:51 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Monday at 9:41 p.m. The parties were separated.

Deputies assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a domestic dispute at a residence on North Franklin Street in Richwood Monday at 10:33 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Route 739 for a person threatening self-harm Monday at 10:49 p.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

