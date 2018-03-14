According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Downey Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 10:39 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to Cottonwood Drive for a well-being check Sunday at 9:53 p.m.

Unauthorized credit card charges were made to the City of Marysville Monday at 9:09 a.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of an alleged underage party Monday at 5:27 p.m.

Cody Borham, 24, of Route 347, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 5:32 p.m.

Suspicious conditions were reported to Marysville Police by juvenile probation Tuesday at 5:06 p.m.

Tyler Burdo, 24, of Milford Avenue, was arrested for trafficking drugs Tuesday at 5:58 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Dublin Police Officer to take custody of Michael J. St. Laurent, Jr., 29, of Hilliard, for an outstanding warrant Tuesday at 2:08 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the intersection of Schofield Road and Boundary Road to investigate damage to a stop sign Tuesday at 7:56 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 347 near Titus Road, a deputy arrested William E. Cline, 52, of Dayton, fro an outstanding warrant form Montgomery County Tuesday at 9 a.m. He was taken to the Tr-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a domestic dispute Tuesday at 10:26 a.m.

A deputy investigated a juvenile that was being unruly while on a Marysville school bus Tuesday at 2:56 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police officer to take custody of Cody J. Borham, 24, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 4:54 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

After turning himself in at the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy arrested Christopher B. King, 30, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 7:07 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near Scottslawn Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Subaru that lost control and drove into a median Tuesday at 8:37 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

