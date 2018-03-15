According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Westbrook Drive reported being the victim of an online scam Monday morning.

Marysville Police took a report for aggravated menacing Tuesday at 10:05 a.m.

An incident on a school bus was reported Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. The incident was determined to have taken place outside of Marysville Police jurisdiction and was forwarded to the sheriff’s office.

A resident of Riverwind Drive reported receiving a fraudulent check Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.

Justin May, 23, of Richwood, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 11:25 a.m.

Justin Nichiniello, 25, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 9:14 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Reynoldsburg Police officer to take custody of Christopher M. Sloan, 37, of Jessica A. Clark, 26, both of Marysville, for outstanding arrest warrants Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. They were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While on patrol, a deputy checked a 1988 GMC Sierra truck that was parked on White Stone Road near Route 347 Wednesday at 3:54 a.m. After further investigation, it was determined the truck was stolen from Columbus. The vehicle was impounded.

A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a property damage crash on North Lewisburg Road near James Watkins Road involving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt that lost control, struck a utility pole and rolled on to its top Wednesday at 6:04 a.m. The driver, Pedro A. Salgado-Cruz, 20, of North Lewisburg, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies went to a business on East Fifth Street in Marysville to arrest Douglas G. Powell, 40, of Chardon, for outstanding arrest warrant from Geauga and Lake Counties Wednesday at 2:36 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated harassing phone calls that were received at a residence in the 12000 block of Black Road Wednesday at 2:42 p.m.

A deputy met with a Delaware Police Officer to take custody of Robert C. Lane, 29, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 26000 block of Kinney Pike to investigate a possible burglary Wednesday at 4:14 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

