According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile of Grove Court was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center for a probation violation Wednesday morning at midnight.

Marysville Police received a report of a possible suicidal threat Wednesday at 1:39 p.m. The subject was located safe and unharmed.

Paul Holbrook, 50, of Buerger Street, was arrested for domestic violence Wednesday at 11 p.m.

A resident of East Liberty reported a theft of personal property which occurred at a business on Allenby Drive Thursday at 3:41 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to Route 4 south of Trout Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze that struck a deer Thursday at 12:27 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a domestic dispute between a grandmother and granddaughter Thursday at 2:53 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 24000 block of Rapp Dean Road to investigate a scam telephone call from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service Thursday at 11:45 a.m.

Deputies responded to the U.S. 33 westbound off ramp to Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander that struck a 2014 Kia Sorrento Thursday at 1:06 p.m. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Sarah E. Huxley, 34, of Mechanicsburg, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy went to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Ryan C. Miller, 31, of Richwood and Derrik J. Trahan, 35, of Bellefontaine, for outstanding arrest warrants Thursday at 4:06 p.m. They were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a resident from East State Street in Milford Center to investigate the theft or loss of a license plate Thursday at 6:13 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was contacted by the Journal-Tribune but did not respond by press time.

