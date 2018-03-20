According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police is investigating a report of a sexual offense on Cottonwood Drive Friday at 12:27 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street reported criminal damaging Sunday at 6:48 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted multiple agencies during a vehicle pursuit which went through the City of Marysville Sunday at 3:07 a.m.

Tina Hoffman, 41, of Raymond, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union county Monday at 8:58 a.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of inappropriate pictures of a juvenile posted on social media Monday at 9:33 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near County Home Road, deputies arrested Kelsey L. Regula, 24, of West Mansfield for operating a vehicle while under the influence Saturday at 1:47 a.m. She was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Jeremie S. Robinson, 32, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 8:11 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to the Union County Fairgrounds to investigate a theft and fraud complaint Saturday at 10:23 a.m. As a result of the investigation, Dennis L. Shroyer, 58, of Wapakoneta, was arrested for identity fraud and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate possible Internet fraud Saturday at 5:09 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Raymond Road for a person threatening self-harm Sunday at 12:59 a.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42, a deputy arrested Sean M. Griesdorn, 24, of Lima, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Sunday at 1:10 a.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy investigate harassing phone calls and text messages that were received at a residence in the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway Sunday at 2:36 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Northwest Parkway and Paver Barnes Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Dodge Charger that struck a deer Sunday at 8:13 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 33000 block of Route 31 to resolve a family dispute Sunday at 9:31 a.m.

Deputies met with a resident from the 18000 block of Route 347 to investigate an unruly juvenile complaint Sunday at 10:14 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Paver Barnes Road for a deceased seventy-eight-year-old male Sunday at 7:40 p.m. The Union County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Fish Daum Road for an unruly juvenile Monday at 6:42 a.m. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 31000 block of Route 31 to investigate the theft of a tailgate from a 2013 Ford F-150 Monday at 7:28 a.m.

A deputy investigated an unruly juvenile complaint that occurred at a residence on West Catherine Street in Magnetic Springs Monday at 7:42 a.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police officer to take custody of Tina M. Hoffman, 41, of Raymond, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 8:33 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a business on South Mill Street in Milford Center to investigate an attempted fraudulent wire transfer Monday at 8:59 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate the theft of a vehicle trailer Monday at 9:42 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on West Magnetic Street to investigate a neighbor dispute Monday at 11:56 a.m.

A deputy and units from the Union Township Fire Department and the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Route 38 for an injury crash involving a United State Postal truck that lost control, drove off the road and into a ditch Monday at 2:55 p.m. The driver was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to the intersection of Santa Barbara Drive and Redwood Drive to investigate a dispute between a resident and motorist Monday at 5:52 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 12000 block of Route 347 to investigate the theft of several items from a barn Monday at 6:10 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a threat involving several juveniles Monday at 6:13 p.m.

A deputy investigated harassing messages that were received at a residence in the 22000 block of Raymond Road Monday at 9:36 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.