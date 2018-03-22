According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Sassafras Lane reported receiving a fraudulent check Monday at 12:34 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a vehicle reported stolen out of Urbana Tuesday at 9:21 a.m.

A resident of North Maple Street reported receiving unwanted and explicit text messages Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating the death of a resident of West Third Street Tuesday at 1:48 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of suspicious conditions at a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

An employee of a business on North Main Street reported items missing from the store’s inventory Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

Timothy L. Ford, 28, and Aaron M. Ford, 19, both of 18544 Boerger Road, were cited for disorderly conduct Wednesday at 1:04 p.m.

Kadeem Clarke, 26, of Dayton, was cited for driving under suspension and expired plates Wednesday at 12:37 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a residence on Nutmeg Drive, for a possible drug overdose Wednesday at 1:09 p.m. A juvenile was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Beth Gossman-Loulan, 53, of Wagon Wheel Lane, was arrested for assault Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a home in the 9000 block of Axe Handle road to investigate a theft involving a IRS scam Wednesday at 6:48 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate an assault involving two employees Wednesday at 6:53 a.m.

Deputies met with a resident form the 21000 block of Collins Road to investigate identity theft that resulted in fraudulent bank transactions Wednesday at 9:42 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 739 for a possible suicide threat Wednesday at 11:59 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of David E. Wade, 38, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 4:57 pm. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Richwood-Miller road for an unruly juvenile Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Andre M. Ballinger II, 28, of Youngstown, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 10:39 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

