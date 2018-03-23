According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Ansley Hendrickson, 22, of Magnetic Springs, was cited for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and for leaving the scene of an accident Wednesday at 11 a.m.

A resident of Watkins Glen Circle reported identity theft Thursday at 12:35 a.m.

Cameron Crain, 26, of Bellefontaine, as cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 8:26 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Titus Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Thursday at 1:37 a.m. The parties were separated.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 12000 block of Watkins Glen California Road for an unruly juvenile Thursday at 11:46 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County jail to take custody of Jessica M. Jude, 34, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 11:46 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Amir Ibrahim, 28, of Grove City, was arrested for OVI Thursday at 10:50 p.m. on U.S. 33. Authorities believe he was impaired by a drug and gave a urine test.

