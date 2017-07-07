The Union County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 15-year-old runaway that was last seen at his residence on July 4 in the 11000-block of U.S. 36.

The juvenile was last seen wearing stonewashed blue jeans, a white and grey graphic t-shirt and a black and white beanie hat.

The Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of surrounding law enforcement and believe he is in Marion.

Anyone with information of the juvenile’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 937-645-4110.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Fifth Street reported suspicious circumstances at 4:31 a.m. Thursday.

A resident of Cottonwood Drive reported a domestic dispute at 1:13 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arrested Alyssa Carver, 24, of 851 W. Fifth St., at 8:12 p.m. Thursday for outstanding warrants through Marysville Municipal Court.

Officers recovered a license plate in the area of West Fifth Street at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated the theft of tools from a vehicle in the 16000-block of Miller Road at 5:08 a.m. Thursday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee that struck the back of a 2016 Nissan Rogue on U.S. 33 off ramp to U.S. 42 at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the Jeep, Betty A. Wells, 54, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy investigated damage to a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe at a residence on Pleasant Street in Milford Center at 10:07 a.m. Thursday.

A deputy investigated the theft of a pond net and raft from a property in the 14000-block of Miller Road at 12:14 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy, along with units from the Northeast Champaign County Fire District and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded to the intersection of West Darby Road and State Route 245 at 12:56 p.m. Thursday for an injury crash involving a Chevrolet Malibu. The State Patrol investigated the crash, but more information on the crash could not be given due to an unfinished report.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2012 Toyota Sienna that drove off the road in the 19000-block of Route 245 at 4:59 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies, along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, responded to U.S. 33 near Mitchell-Dewitt Road for an injury crash where a tire came off a 2013 Honda Accord and struck a 2012 Nissan Juke at 5:28 p.m. Thursday. One victim was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

