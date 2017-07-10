According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Coleman’s Crossing reported a theft at 3:26 p.m. Friday.

Officers recovered property from a residence on Scott Farms Boulevard at 5:47 p.m. Friday.

Officers cited Domonique Sanders, 26, of Columbus, for possession of marijuana at 12:48 a.m. Saturday.

A resident of Poplar Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after attempting self harm at 1:13 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested Dustin Brentlinger, 25, of 626 E. Fourth St., at 8:52 a.m. Saturday on an outstanding warrant out of Union County.

A hit-skip accident was reported on a Allenby Drive at 5:55 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested Andrew Deere, 39, of 1724 Damos Way, for domestic violence at 1:18 a.m. Sunday.

Officers transported a person from a business on Allenby Drive to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

A resident of Sycamore Street reported a dog bite at 11:04 a.m. Sunday.

A resident of Collins Avenue reported damage to a motor vehicle at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Officers recovered a credit card from a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard at 9:17 p.m. Sunday.

A resident of Poplar Street was transported to Memorial Hospital at 11:23 p.m. Sunday after threatening self harm.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on Monteray Drive near U.S. 42 at 12:25 a.m. Friday, a deputy arrested Johnathan R. West, 34, of South Charleston, for several outstanding warrants and obstructing official business. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail. A passenger, Matthew R. Cook, 30, of Marysville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

A deputy met with a Dublin Police Officer to investigate a domestic fight between a boyfriend and girlfriend that occurred in a vehicle on U.S. 33 in Jerome Township at 3:34 a.m. Friday. As a result of the investigation, Darren M. Moore, 25, of Columbus, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a tree that fell onto a 2014 Honda Pilot at the intersection of Route 31 and Osbourne Road at 1:12 p.m. Friday.

Deputies handled multiple calls of trees and utility lines down as a result of a storm at 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 9700-block of Harriott Road at 9:32 p.m. Friday for an unruly juvenile.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 42 near Route 736 at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, a deputy charged Alexis M. Eckelberry, 19, of West Jefferson with underage possession and consumption of alcohol. A passenger Phillip A. McPherson, 21, of West Jefferson, was charged with having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 36 at 2:53 a.m. Saturday, a deputy found a seventeen-year-old juvenile in possession of marijuana.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer at 9:06 a.m. Saturday to take custody of Dustin S. Brentlinger, 25, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Fairfield County Jail at 2:03 p.m. Saturday to take custody of Tyler C. Wilson, 25, of Ashville, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs at 4:16 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence in the 15000-block of U.S. 36 at 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 18000-block of Smokey Road at 10:33 p.m. Saturday for a domestic dispute.

As a result of a traffic stop on Scottslawn Road at the U.S. 33 on-ramp at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, a deputy charged Fabian C. Ervin, 19, of Unionville Center with possession of marijuana.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2015 Honda Civic that struck a deer on U.S. 33, west of U.S. 42, at 3:02 a.m. Sunday.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 31 near Creekview Drive at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, a deputy charged Jay D. Widby, 28, of Richwood, with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A deputy went to the Clark County Jail at 7:37 a.m. Sunday to take custody of James M. Zahransky, 19, of Dayton, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra that struck a 2010 Ford F-150 in the roundabout at Route 161 and Eiterman Road at 12:12 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the Hyundai, Gregg T. Sablak, 44, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 at 5:37 p.m. Sunday for an unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old male was arrested and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000-block of Miller Road at 5:57 p.m. Sunday to investigate threatening messages on a social media website.

A deputy went to a residence in the 26000-block of Fawley Road at 6:10 p.m. Sunday to investigate the theft of services involving a contractor.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 at 11:58 p.m. Sunday for an attempted suicide.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigated an injury crash that involved a semi veering off Route 4 near Trout Road Friday at 1:15 p.m. The southbound semi, driven by Martin L. Downing, 53, of Chillicothe, was reportedly pushed off the left side of the road into a ditch. The semi tipped over onto its side, and trapped Dowling in the cabin. He was extracted and transported for minor injuries. Traffic was disrupted in the area for about four hours. No one has been charged at this time.

Troopers arrested Craig W. Boggs, 25, of Columbus, for suspended license plate and OVI Sunday at 12:20 a.m. on U.S. 33.

Troopers arrested J. Scott Johnson, 51, for OVI, failing to use a turn signal and malfunctioning license plate light Sunday at 2:08 a.m. on Cherry Street and Delaware Avenue.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments