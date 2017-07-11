According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers cited Emily Shade, 30, of Sugarcreek Township, for driving under suspension at 2:55 a.m. Monday.

A business on West Fifth Street reported the theft of money at 11:35 a.m. Monday.

A resident of Emmaus Road reported fraudulent bank activity at 12:47 p.m. Monday.

Officers are investigating a report of inappropriate sexual conduct at a business on Square Drive at 1:07 p.m. Monday.

A resident of Mill Wood Boulevard reported damage to the resident’s lawn at 4:43 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrested Christopher Spradlin, 34, of 636 Allenby Drive, at 7:17 p.m. Monday for an outstanding warrant out of Dublin.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported the theft of a bicycle at 8:57 p.m. Monday.

Officers recovered marijuana from a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard at 9:09 p.m. Monday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a report of bricks and mulch bags that were dumped in the ditch line in the 8300-block of Watkins Road at 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Travis W. Organ, 36, of Marysville, went to the Sheriff’s Office at 12:49 p.m. Monday to turn himself in for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a report of unauthorized charges made to a person’s bank card at a residence in the15000-block of Bethlehem-Claibourne Road at 2:11 p.m. Monday.

Deputies, along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, responded to the 7500-block of Ross Avenue at 6:52 p.m. Monday to investigate a 2011 Honda Accord that lost control and struck a 2014 Honda Odyssey that was parked on the side of the roadway. A traffic citation was issued to Richard R. Wang, 23, of Dublin for failure to control a motor vehicle.

Deputies, along with units from the Allen Township Fire Department, responded to a residence in the 22000-block of Board Road at 8:45 p.m. Monday for an attempted suicide.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments