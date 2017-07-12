According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Chiprock Drive reported suspicious conditions at 11:53 a.m. Tuesday.

A resident of West Eighth Street reported damage to a motor vehicle at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of Moss Court reported receiving bad checks at 1:53 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported damage to a motor vehicle at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of Bent Tree Drive reported damage to a vehicle while at a business of West Fifth Street at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrested Shawn Didot, 41, of 142 Northcrest Drive, at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday for an outstanding warrant. A deputy from the Union County Sheriff’s Office took custody of Didot at 6:29 and transported him to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A resident of South Plum Street received harassing messages at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday.

A business on Columbus Avenue reported a theft at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of Milford Avenue reported an unruly juvenile at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday.

A business on Delaware Avenue reported theft of an employee’s purse at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies, along with units from the Liberty Township Fire Department, investigated a single-vehicle injury crash involving a 2015 Ford Escape in the 20000-block of Miller Road at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy investigated a report of two toilets that were dumped near the roadway on Brown-Moder Road at 12:16 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated a report of an ex-employee making threatening statements at a business in the 22000-block of Johnson Road 12:49 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated a report of suspicious phone calls in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 at 6:49 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2015 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle in the area of U.S. 33 and U.S. 42 at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments