According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Four thefts from motor vehicles were reported Wednesday. The first was reported by a resident of Bridgewater Drive at 6:46 a.m., the second by a resident of West Third Street at 8:23 a.m., the third by a resident of Watkins Glen Court, and the fourth from West Third Street at 6:56 p.m. Wednesday.

The police department was unable to be reached for more information by press time.

Officers arrested Nicholas Monnin, 26, of Broadway, for theft, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident at a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday. The Police Department was unable to be reached for more information by press time.

Officers investigated a report of a male with a gun in the area of Glen Oaks Drive at 8:03 p.m. Wednesday. The Police Department was unable to be reached for more information by press time.

A juvenile was arrested and taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center for underage consumption and curfew violation following an incident on West Third Street at 2:43 a.m. today. Two juveniles were also found to be unruly and two others were in possession of alcohol and violating curfew.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with an officer from the Richwood Police Department at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday to take custody of Jack P. Kratky, 19, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Marysville Police Department where he posted bond.

Deputies, along with units from the Marysville Fire Department and Liberty Township Fire Department, investigated a crash involving a 2001 Buick Le Sabre that struck a pole in the 20000-block of Route 31 at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday. Gaye S. Miller, 75, of Raymond, was issued a citation for failure to control.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs at 8:19 a.m. Wednesday.

A deputy was sent to U.S. 36 at U.S. 42 at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a property damage crash where a Ford F-150 lost part of the load it was hauling, causing a tractor-trailer to crash. David J. Teeple, 22, of Monroe, Indiana, was issued a citation for an unsecured load.

A deputy investigated a report of assault at a residence in the 13000-block of Route 347. The deputy determined the assault was a fight between two juveniles.

While on patrol, a deputy was stopped on the bridge at Route 38 and Route 161 at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, the deputy discovered a male had cut his wrist in an attempted suicide, and he was transported to Riverside Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies met with a resident at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday regarding vandalism to her father’s grave site in Raymond Cemetery.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There were no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments