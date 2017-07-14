According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers cited Rodney Taylor, 20, of Bellefontaine, for driving under suspension at 1:29 p.m. Thursday.

An employee of Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported a theft at 1:31 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of East Sixth Street for a report of suspicious conditions at 2:29 p.m. Thursday.

A resident of Emmaus Drive reported a theft at 5:21 p.m. Thursday.

A resident of West Sixth Street was transported to Memorial Hospital at 9:41 p.m. Thursday for evaluation after threats of self harm.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro that swerved to avoid a deer, went off the road and into a field in the 14000-block of County Home Road at 4:54 a.m. Thursday.

While on patrol at 6:19 a.m. Thursday, a deputy located and arrested Jason P. Pitz, 37, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Licking County. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office then released to a deputy from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy investigated a crash involving a 2012 Honda Odyssey that struck a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Northwest Parkway and Route 245 at 9:22 a.m. Thursday. Laticia M. Townsend, 32, of Cleveland, was issued a citation for a stop sign violation and driving under suspension.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 21000-block of Route 245 at 9:57 a.m. Thursday for an inactive dispute.

A deputy investigated a crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado that struck a 2005 Honda CRV in the area of U.S. 36 and Route 4 at 12:36 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail at 6:52 p.m. Thursday to take custody of Douglas W. West, 57, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute at a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

