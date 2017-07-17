According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of London Avenue reported theft from a motor vehicle at 11:20 a.m. Friday.

A business on Delaware Avenue reported a dispute at 7:48 p.m. Friday.

A business on Columbus Avenue reported a suspicious person at 10:32 p.m. Friday.

A hit-skip crash occurred at a business on Columbus Avenue at 11:10 p.m. Friday.

Officers cited Chad Rausch, 40, of 15400 Fish Road, and Joseph Pfarr, 46, of 222 E. Sixth St., for disorderly conduct at 11:17 p.m. Friday.

A resident of Chiprock Drive reported the theft of medication at 10:39 p.m. Saturday.

Officers recovered a wallet from a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard at 12:18 p.m. Saturday.

A business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported a suspicious person at 2:49 p.m. Saturday.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported an unsupervised juvenile at 9:21 p.m. Saturday.

A resident of Poplar Street reported a dispute at 8:17 a.m. Sunday.

A juvenile of Milford Avenue was transported to Memorial Hospital at 11:24 a.m. Sunday after making threats of self harm.

A hit-skip crash occurred at a business on U.S. 36 at 12:04 p.m. Sunday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

The sheriff’s reports were not sent to the Journal-Tribune by press time.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments