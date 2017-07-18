According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Six juveniles were cited for curfew violation Monday at 2:16 a.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive reported fraudulent online activities Monday at 1:16 p.m.

Juanita Hanson, 34, of Plain City, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 2:36 p.m.

A resident of Corbel Drive reported a dispute Monday at 8:18 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was dispatched to a business in the 18000 block of Route 739 to investigate a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer that became stuck in a yard while turning around Friday at 2:50 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 18000 block of Wheeler Green Road to investigate the theft of a riding lawn mower Friday at 9:13 a.m.

Deputies responded to a business in the 8200 block of Industrial Parkway for an intoxicated male Friday at 3:29 p.m.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey M. Farley, 27, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 4:54 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 33 a deputy located drugs in the vehicle Friday at 8:53 p.m. Shelby L. Adams, 20, of Lakeland Florida, was given a citation for possession of marijuana.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of Ricardo J. Guzman, 36, of Hilliard, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 9:03 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies, along with an officer from the Richwood Police Department, responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 739 for a domestic dispute Friday at 9:52 p.m. Christopher C. Matheny II, 49, of Richwood, was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 a deputy located drug paraphernalia Saturday at 1:57 a.m. Courtnie S. Kimberlin, 23, of Marysville, was given a citation for drug paraphernalia.

Deputies along with units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department and the Marysville Fire Department responded to a vehicle crash on Route 347 Saturday at 2:17 a.m. First responders located a 2006 Honda Civic on its side in a field with no one around the vehicle.

A deputy assisted the Plain City Police Department with a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of North Avenue Saturday at 11:17 a.m. The Plain City Police Department handled the investigation.

A deputy spoke with a resident in the 13000 block of Leeper Perkins Road about unwanted text messages being received Saturday at 2:23 p.m.

A deputy spoke to a residence in the 7000 block of Route 161 about a possible theft that occurred at their business Saturday at 3:03 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Matthew S. Phipps, 30, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 3:36 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 7900 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate an unknown person driving by and yelling at the resident Saturday at 4:17 p.m.

A deputy spoke to a resident in the 22000 block of Route 739 about a stalking complaint Saturday at 5:29 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to an injury crash in the 16000 block of Myers Road Saturday at 5:51 p.m.

Deputies went to the 10000 block of Route 736 for a domestic dispute Saturday at 5:57 p.m. While there, an 18-year-old female made suicidal statements to a deputy. She was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies and units from the Union Township Fire Department, Marysville Fire Department and Pleasant Valley Fire Department responded to a hit skip injury crash where a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado went left of center and struck a 2016 Subaru Outback Saturday at 6:45 p.m. The driver of the truck, Rex A. Cushman, 49, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, leaving the scene of an accident and left of center. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and Huber Hazen Road for a crash where a 2005 Dodge Caravan struck a 2010 Honda Civic Saturday at 8:09 p.m. Christabelle J. Newcombe, 33, of Prospect, was issued a citation for improper backing.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 11000 block of Landon Road to investigate the theft of a laptop from a vehicle Saturday at 8:56 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 9600 block of Mojave Circle for complaints of loud music Sunday at 12:38 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Hagenderfer Road for a driving complaint Sunday at 1:12 a.m.

A deputy, along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, was dispatched to the 12000 block of U.S. 42 for a grass fire Sunday at 1:42 a.m.

Deputies spoke to a resident from the 10000 block of Route 736 about an ongoing neighbor dispute Sunday at 11:54 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 22000 block of Route 31 to investigate a possible burglary Sunday at 3:57 p.m.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Middleburg-Plain City Road for a domestic dispute Sunday at 4:41 p.m. The male involved in the dispute was transported to the Dublin Methodist Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

A deputy, along with units from the Allen Township Fire Department, were dispatched to the 19000 block of Collins Road for a crash where a 2015 Jeep Cherokee drove off the road and struck a tree Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

Deputies and an officer from the Richwood Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 30000 block of Le Masters Road to serve an arrest warrant Sunday at 9:13 p.m. Dustin M. Decker, 27, of Richwood, was arrested and taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies and an officer from the Richwood Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of May Street in Magnetic Springs for a possible burglary Sunday at 9:53 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 36, a deputy charged Andrew M. Tuller, 47, of Reynoldsburg, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia Monday at 12:32 a.m.

While on patrol deputies stopped a bicyclist on Route 4 near Hoskins Road Monday at 1:35 a.m. After further investigation, the rider, Joshua R. Karamian, 29, of Columbus, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the Worthington Police Department. He was transferred to the custody of Worthington Police.

Deputies and a Marysville Police officer were went to a residence in the 13000 block of U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Monday at 1:42 a.m. After further investigation, Scott W. Anderson, 40, of Marysville, was arrested and charged with domestic violence. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Hillview Road to investigate an animal neglect complaint Monday at 9:49 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 10000 block of Summersweet Way to investigate an unruly juvenile complaint Monday at 4:04 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

