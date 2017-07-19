According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile from Watermill Place was reported outside without supervision at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. The parents were located.

A resident of Tamarac Drive reported a stolen vehicle at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported a dispute at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to a residence on Sassafras Lane after threats of self harm were reported at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 161, west of Middleburg-Plain City Road, at 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy arrested Richard B. Freeman, 69, of Urbana, for falsification and driving without an operator’s license. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated the theft of a 2007 Ford Mustang from a residence in the 20000-block of Evans Road at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was found.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000-block of Jerome Road at 9:06 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the victim’s identification being used to access a bank account.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 15000-block of Scottslawn Road at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the victim’s identity being used to open multiple credit accounts.

A deputy went to the Greene County Jail at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday to take custody of Jeremiah B. Gilbert, 29, of Waynesville, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated the theft of a wallet from a vehicle in the 13000-block of Route 347 at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between a husband and wife at a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy met with a Dublin Police Officer at 9:14 p.m. Tuesday to take custody of Peter E. Roy, 46, of Dublin, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Marysville Poice Department and was released after posting bond.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Patrol has two reports of operating a vehicle under the influence, but did not have information ready by press time.

