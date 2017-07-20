According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on North Main Street reported a dispute Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a cell phone from the area of East Fifth Street Wednesday at 8:47 p.m.

A resident of Wind Mill Drive reported a dispute Wednesday at 1:13 p.m.

A resident of Deer Run Road reported credit card fraud Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

A resident of West Ninth Street reported a dispute Wednesday at 10:20 p.m.

A resident of Bellefontaine was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after threats of self-harm Thursday at 1:14 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were called to a residence in the 9000 block of Route 4 for a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday at 1:41 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Eric L. Hamilton, 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 2:48 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A Union County Deputy met with a Hardin County Deputy to take custody of Rodney B. Ferrell, 29, of Kenton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to an address in the 11000 block of Route 47 to resolve a neighbor trespassing complaint Wednesday at 5:09 p.m.

Deputies met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of Katherine R. Monnin, 26, of Broadway, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 5:11 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 33000 block of West Mansfield-Mount Victory Road to investigate chickens that were attacked by an aggressive dog Wednesday at 6:14 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the 17000 block of West Darby Road to resolve a neighbor dispute regarding property lines Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 16000 block of Robinson Road to investigate a domestic dispute over child custody Wednesday at 10:22 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no further injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments