According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers recovered a wallet from the area of West Fifth Street at 2:42 p.m. Thursday.

An employee of a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported a theft at 7:31 p.m. Thursday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies, along with units from the Union Township Fire Department, responded to East State Street in Milford Center at 5:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Ford Edge that struck a parked 2001 Chrysler Town and Country. The driver of the Ford, Katelyn R. Richey, 22, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

While assisting the Dublin Police Department with a hit-skip crash investigation involving a 2008 Kia Optima, deputies stopped the suspect vehicle at the intersection of Springdale Road and Black Road at 5:39 a.m. Thursday. A male suspect fled the vehicle resulting in a foot chase. The suspect, Shannon E. Smith, 21, of Mt. Sterling, was apprehended and charged with obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies, along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, responded to U.S. 33 near Beecher-Gamble Road at 7:29 p.m. to investigate a property damage crash involving four vehicles. The crash involved a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, which struck the back of a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze, which struck the back of a 2015 Honda Civic, which struck the back of a 2002 Buick LeSabre. The driver of the Hyundai, Kevin S. Gang, 21, of Dublin, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 9300-block of Mitchell-Dewitt Road at 9:47 a.m. Thursday to resolve a neighbor dispute concerning a fence.

While on patrol, a deputy checked a disabled vehicle parked on U.S. 42 near Route 161 at 12:01 p.m. Thursday. After further investigation, the deputy arrested the driver, Paul R. Bigley, 62, of Plain City, for operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a resident from West State Street in Milford Center at 5:37 p.m. Thursday to investigate threats on a social media website.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 19000-block of Parrott Boulevard at 10:19 p.m. Thursday to resolve a custody dispute.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

