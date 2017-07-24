According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers recovered a bicycle from West Sixth Street at 2:11 p.m. Friday.

A resident of Watkins Glen Court reported damage to a motor vehicle at 2:18 p.m. Friday.

Officers recovered a cell phone from a park on North Cherry Street at 3:09 p.m. Friday.

A resident of Buerger Street reported a scam at 6:33 p.m. Friday.

A resident of Northcrest Drive reported child abuse at 7:01 p.m. Friday and an investigation is underway.

Officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated individual at a business on North Main Street at 7:44 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrested Gladys Butler, 26, of 848 Hickory Drive, for theft of merchandise from a business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard at 10:06 p.m. Friday.

An abandoned vehicle was towed from U.S. 33 at 2:18 a.m. Saturday.

Officers cited Brandon Lucius, 26, of 749 N. Maple St., for driving under suspension at 1:13 a.m. Sunday.

Officers cited Devon Tufts, 22, of Hilliard, for driving under suspension at 1:41 a.m. Sunday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 22000-block of State Route 739 at 10:04 a.m. Friday to investigate unwanted phone calls.

Deputies assisted the Union Township Fire Department with a house fire on Railroad Street in Milford Center at 11:23 p.m. Friday. The fire was contained in about five minutes, and all occupants were safe.

Deputies, along with units from the Allen Township Fire Department, responded to a residence in the 18000-block of Poling Road at 12:05 p.m. for a suicide attempt. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies, along with units from the Marysville Police Department and Marysville Fire Department, responded to the intersection of State Route 4 and Collins Avenue at 8:09 p.m. Friday for a drug overdose that occurred in a vehicle. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

A Union County Deputy assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with an injury crash on State Route 161 in Kileville at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.

As a result of a traffic stop on Main Street in Raymond at 2:32 a.m. Saturday, a deputy arrested a 17-year-old male for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to a residence in the 24000-block of Davis Road at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to arrest Jessica L. McDaniel, 31, of West Mansfield, for an outstanding warrant from Logan County. She was turned over to a Logan County Deputy.

A Union County Deputy met with a Marion County Deputy at 5:03 p.m. Saturday to take custody of Nathan A. Gregory, 25, of Marion, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 32000-block of Wellwood Road at 6:52 p.m. Saturday to investigate a possible burglary.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on Route 37 Saturday at 9:01 a.m. involving a 2003 Honda Accord that went off the right side of the road, struck a sign, overturned and struck five cemetery headstones.

Brookelyn Wolfe, 18, of Richwood, was charged with operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Wolfe suffered only minor injuries and declined to be transported to a hospital.

