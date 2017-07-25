According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Marysville reported a dispute at 11:39 a.m. Monday.

A resident of Corbel Drive reported a missing juvenile at 12:31 p.m. Monday. The juvenile was located and was unharmed.

A resident of Corbel Drive reported a dispute at 12:39 p.m. Monday.

Officers cited Justin May, 23, of Richwood, for driving under suspension at 3:39 p.m. Monday.

A resident of West Ninth Street reported a stolen vehicle at 4:31 p.m. Monday.

Officers recovered a ring from the area of Mill Wood Boulevard and Bay Laurel Drive at 6:47 p.m. Monday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to the 19000-block of Delaware County Line Road at 11:26 a.m. Monday to investigate approximately 10 bags of trash that were illegally dumped in a field.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail at 12:04 p.m. Monday to take custody of Ida M. Hodge, 28, of Marion, on an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated the theft of a generator at a residence in the 30000-block of LeMasters Road at 1:58 p.m. Monday.

A deputy went to the Montgomery County Jail at 2:44 p.m. Monday to take custody of James Jones, Jr., 60, of Dayton, on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated the theft of miscellaneous tools and money from a residence in the 23000-block of Route 739 at 4:53 p.m. Monday.

A deputy investigated criminal damage to picnic tables at the Union County Fairgrounds at 6:12 p.m. Monday.

Deputies investigated a fight at a business in the 21000-block of Main Street n Raymond at 7:43 p.m. Monday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers charged George Stump, 65, of North Lewisburg, for operating a vehicle under the influence, driving on a closed roadway and failing to obey a traffic control device on Route 245 near Paver-Barnes Road at 5:13 p.m. Monday.

