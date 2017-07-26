According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Cobblestone Way reported the theft of power tools and a generator at 6:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Marysville Police is investigating a reported sexual offense. Officials said the offense occurred 10 years ago between two individuals who knew each other.

Officers arrested Clayton Ogden, 53, of 16330 Wheeler Green Road, for operating a vehicle under the influence at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrested Brittney LeMaster, 26, of 723 S. Walnut St., at 2:08 Tuesday for an outstanding warrant from the Adult Parole Authority. A deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office later met with an officer to transport her to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported the theft of merchandise at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday.

An assault was reported at a park on Cherry Street that involved two females, and another was reported at a park on North Maple Street. Nobody has been charged in either case, so further information is unavailable.

A resident of South Vine Street reported a burglary at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a break-in where a cash box was stolen from a business in the 9000-block of Heritage Drive at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated an incident involving the underage consumption of alcohol that occurred at the Union County Fairgrounds at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated a scam involving the sale of puppies at a residence in the 26000-block of Claibourne Road at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between siblings at a residence in the 18000-block of Barker Road at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated the theft of a forklift at a business in the 24000-block of Honda Parkway at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy was sent to the Franklin County Jail at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday to take custody of Brittany N. Cline, 29, of Grove City for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies located a 15-year-old runaway at a residence in Marion County at 6:18 p.m. Tuesday that had been missing since July 4. The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

