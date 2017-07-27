According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of West Fifth Street reported a burglary at 12:07 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies were sent to the 21000-block of Delaware County Line Road at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to check on a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the middle of the road. After further investigation, the 17-year-old driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy assisted units form the Jerome Township Fire Department and the Pleasant Valley Fire Department at a business in the 7300-block of Route 161 with an infant who fell out of a shopping cart at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday.

A deputy investigated a trespassing complaint at a residence in the 25000-block of Patrick-Brush Run Road at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday.

A deputy resolved an ongoing issue with an aggressive dog at a property in the 18000-block of Raymond Road at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 26000-block of Kinney Pike to investigate unwanted text messages at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

