According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers arrested Kyle Eby, 34, of 27 Butternut Drive, at 3:40 a.m. Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Union County.

Officers arrested Jacob Elberfeld, 43, of 925 W. Fifth St. Apt. 26, for criminal damaging and persistent disorderly conduct at 6:36 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrested Justin Leasure, 34, of 925 W. Fifth St. Apt. 13, at 10:13 p.m. Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Union County.

Officers arrested Tasha Lawler, 34, of Columbus, at 10:16 p.m. Friday on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Union County.

Officers arrested Curtis Emmons, 52, of North Lewisburg, for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana at 1:16 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested Aerial May, 30, and Steffanie Reiss, 34, both of West Eighth Street, at 7:15 a.m. Saturday on outstanding arrest warrants out of Union County. A deputy from the Union County Sheriff’s Office later took custody of them and transported them to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A resident of Collins Avenue reported the theft of a debit card at 9:29 a.m. Saturday.

A resident of West Third Street reported receiving unwanted text messages at 4:55 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrested Jordan Grey, 21, of 426 W. Third St., at 12:27 a.m. Sunday on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Union County.

Officers cited Harley Taylor, 25, of 925 W. Fifth St., for possession of marijuana at 12:27 a.m. Sunday.

A resident of West Third Street reported receiving unwanted and harassing text and phone messages at 11:14 a.m. Sunday.

A business on South Plum Street reported damage to motor vehicles at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

A resident was transported to Memorial Hospital at 2 p.m. Sunday after making threats of self harm.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 347 and Route 31 at 1:13 a.m. Friday, a deputy charged Joshua D. Domanek, 26, of Marysville, with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

A deputy was sent to residence on Millard Street in Magnetic Springs at 6:58 a.m. Friday for an aggressive dog. The owners were warned for failure to confine the dog.

Deputies and units from the Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Fire District responded to the 32000-block of Route 31 for an assault at 8:40 a.m. Friday.

A deputy investigated the theft and forgery of a check at 9:17 a.m. Friday from a residence in the 21000-block of Route 161.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between a father and son at a residence in the 16000-block of Wheeler Green Road at 9:25 a.m. Friday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2017 Chrysler 300 that was struck by a 2017 Acura MDX in the 21000-block of Route 347 at 1:47 p.m. Friday. The driver of the Chrysler, Cynthia A. Horn, 61, of Prospect, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way when turning left.

Deputies from the Multi-County Crash Investigation Team assisted the Marysville Police Department with an injury crash on Route 4 near County Home Road at 2:12 p.m. Friday.

A deputy went to a residence in the 21000-block of Liberty West Road at 2:40 p.m. Friday to investigate unwanted text messages.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 15000-block of Meadowbrook Drive at 4:43 p.m. Friday for a suicide attempt.

A deputy investigated a dispute between former roommates at a residence in the 18000-block of Poling Road at 4:46 p.m. Friday.

A deputy responded to the roundabout at Route 161 and Industrial Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Hyundai Elantra that struck a 2000 Honda Accord at 7:12 p.m. Friday. The driver of the Hyundai, Desmond Pa Abu Turay, 22, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield the right of way.

Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint involving a person who refused to leave a business in the 10000-block of U.S. 42 at 6:47 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies, along with units from the Union Township Fire Department and the Allen Township Fire Department, responded to the 13000-block of Maple Ridge Road for a male not breathing with CPR in progress at 9:41 a.m. Saturday. The patient was transported to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy went to the Lucas County Jail at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to take custody of Bryan D. Beverly, 32, of Raymond, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer at 6:54 p.m. Saturday to take custody of Courtney M. Davis, 29, of Richwood for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting a bond.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 28000-block of Route 739 at 10:04 p.m. Saturday for a fourteen-year-old unruly juvenile.

A deputy arrested Jason A. Isaacs, 31, of Marysville, at 11:51 p.m. Saturday for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 18000 block of Route 347 to investigate a trespassing complaint Sunday at 2:22 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a sports park in the 23000 block of Route 37 to investigate damage to a garage door Sunday at 12:27 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the intersection of U.S. 36 and Springdale Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2003 BMW Z4 that struck a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier Sunday at 1:16 p.m. The driver of the Chevrolet, Faith D. Pinney, 23, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

A deputy went to a residence in the 13000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2003 Honda CR-V that struck a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse Sunday at 2:29 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 6000 block of MacNeil Drive to investigate a vehicle break-in Sunday at 2:42 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to arrest Johnny N. Boggs, Jr., 30, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 4:32 p.m. He was taken to the Marysville Police Department and released after posting bond.

Depuites went to a residence on Nutmeg Drive in Marysville to arrest Danielle S. Seibert, 27, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 5:07 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 13000 block of Route 347 for an unruly juvenile Sunday 6:18 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Watkins Road for electrical lines down in the roadway that caught fire Sunday at 6:58 p.m. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours while Ohio Edison repaired the lines.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports or today.

