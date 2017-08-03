According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers recovered a wallet from the area of Columbus Avenue at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of North Court Street reported suspicious conditions at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported an assault at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers cited a juvenile with possession of drug paraphernalia and underage consumption following an incident on Kentucky Court at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office Deputy at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday to take custody of Blayne A. Cramer, 28, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a property damage crash involving a 2004 Ford Focus drove off the side of the roadway and struck a ditch in the 14000-block of Robinson Road at 7:58 a.m. Tuesday. Kelly M. Brown, 19, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter at a residence in the 32000-block of Water Street at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday. The parties were separated and no report was taken.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 21000-block of Main Street in Raymond at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the theft of a bicycle from the business.

A deputy investigated a report of damage done to a fence at a residence in the 22000-block of Darby Pottersburg Road at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday.

As the result of a traffic stop on New California Drive at U.S. 42 at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Todd A. Smith, 53, of Plain City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies responded to the area of Route 161 and Lombard Road at 4:06 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2015 Ford F-150 struck a 2000 Honda Accord and then struck a 2009 Chevy Equinox. Jim G. Sherlock, 21, of North Augusta, South Carolina, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield at a stop sign.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 19000-block of Dog Leg Road at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of unauthorized charges on the victim’s debit card.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between mother and daughter ata residence on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday. After further investigation, Sara V. Larson, 49, of Marysville, was charged with aggravated menacing and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2007 Chevy Avalanche that rear ended a 2015 Honda Fit in the area of U.S. 33 at the eastbound off-ramp at Post Road at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy, along with units from the Allen Township Fire Department, responded to a residence in the 17000-block of Bear Swamp Road to investigate an all-terrain vehicle crash at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday. One person was transported to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a residence in the 11000-block of U.S. 36 at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday. After further investigation, Tyler J. Hawk, 24, of Marysville, was arrested on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence on Cross Street in Unionville Center at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of juveniles running into the road as cars passed.

Tyler N. Bourdo, 24, of Marysville, came to the Union County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in on an outstanding arrest warrant at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 26000-block of Storms Road at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of two unknown males on the property.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 22000-block of Rushsylvania Road at 11:46 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a domestic dispute between boyfriend and girlfriend. The parties were separated for the night and no report was taken.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police to search for suspects from a burglary in the 200-block of Grove Street in Richwood at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday.

A deputy wen to the Franklin County Jail at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday to take custody of Travis R. Lively, 26, of Plain City, and Donald R. Lindie, 45, of Columbus, for outstanding arrest warrants. Both were transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a crash involving a 2015 Dodge Caravan that struck a deer in the 22000-block of Johnson Road at 4:33 a.m. Wednesday.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday to take custody of Jessica P. Wilt, 28, of Dublin, for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and released after posting bond.

Deputies arrested Mickey J. Fyffe II, 30, of Galloway, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Champaign County. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies, along with units from the Liberty Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, went to the intersection of Route 31 and Route 347 at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a crash involving a 1996 Honda Civic that struck a 2001 International tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol investigated the crash, but was unable to give information by press time.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute over child custody at a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Brent A. Wells, 28, and Ashley J. Wells, 22, both of Magnetic Springs, were both arrested for domestic violence and endangering children. Both were transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail at 9:02 p.m. Wednesday to take custody of Benjamin M. Dickerson, 42, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments