According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of East Ninth Street reported a dispute at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers recovered a bicycle from the area of North Main Street at 12 p.m. Thursday.

A resident of Bay Laurel Drive reported a burglary at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers cited Yukie Behm, 37, of Hilliard, with disorderly conduct at 9:51 p.m. Thursday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to the 13000 block of Route 4 to speak with neighbors about an ongoing dispute Thursday at 9:16 a.m.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer to take custody of a 16-year-old male for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 11:57 a.m. He was transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 10000-block of U.S. 42 for a crash involving a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country that backed into a parked 2006 Ford Mustang Thursday at 12:42 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 10000-block of Honeysuckle Drive for a dispute between contractors at a worksite Thursday at 12:53 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 23000 block of Route 4 to investigate harassing messages being received over a social media application Thursday at 4:50 p.m.

A deputy met with a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of Jason R. Campbell, 39, of Xenia, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 5:06 p.m. He was taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office and later released on bond.

A deputy went to the 12000 block of Sanders Road to look for a 13-year-old female reported as missing Thursday at 5:51 p.m. The juvenile was located in Richwood and returned home.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments