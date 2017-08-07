According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Officers assisted the Marysville Fire Department at a residence on Meadowlark Lane at 5:56 a.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a residence on Allenby Drive at 2:42 p.m. Friday for a report of a person making suicidal threats.

Officers responded to a dog bite complaint on Cinnamon Drive at 4:59 p.m. Friday.

A business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported receiving a fraudulent check at 5:17 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to a complaint of a dog running at large on West Ninth Street at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

A resident of Stocksdale Drive reported unauthorized use of a credit card at 6:12 p.m. Saturday.

Officers recovered a bag form Marysville High School at 8:08 p.m. Saturday, and it has since been returned to the owner.

Officers arrested Michael Crawford, 25, of Worthington, for obstructing justice and assault at 4:35 a.m. Sunday.

A business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported the theft of merchandise at 1:14 p.m. Sunday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 at 2:28 a.m. Friday, a deputy charged Andrew S. Harris, 53, of Hamilton, Indiana, with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.

Deputies investigated a threatening phone call at a residence in the 8000-block of McKitrick Road at 3:30 a.m. Friday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2009 Honda Accord that struck a deer in the 20000-block of Route 4 at 5:13 a.m. Friday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle that drove off the right side of the road and into a ditch in the 15000-block of Robinson Road at 10:54 a.m. Friday. The juvenile driver was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2015 Mack Truck that blew a tire and the tire struck a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 33 near Mitchell-Dewitt Road at 11:56 p.m. Friday.

A deputy, along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, investigated a property damage crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord that lost control, drove off the road and into a ditch on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 at 1:20 p.m. Friday. The driver, Sarah E. Heilman, 20, of Columbus, was issued a citation for failure to control.

A deputy investigated the theft of bleachers from a park in the 23000-block of Route 37 at 3:05 p.m. Friday.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer at 5:53 p.m. Friday to take custody of Blake B. Tarleton, 27, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy resolved a child custody dispute at a home in the 9700-block of Camarillo Circle at 6:01 p.m. Friday.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 22000-block of Reed Road at 3:27 a.m. Saturday, a deputy charged Isaiah M. Garrison, 19, of Raymond, with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter at a business in the 10000-block of U.S. 42 at 11:38 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were sent to a resident in the 9700-block of Harriott Road at 3:25 p.m. Saturday for an unruly juvenile.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2013 Ford Fiesta that struck a deer at the intersection of Watkins Road and Scottslawn Road at 6:37 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies assisted the Richwood Police Department with a burglary in progress at a residence on South Franklin Street in Richwood at 11:44 p.m. Saturday.

As a result of a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue at Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard at 2:23 a.m. Sunday, a deputy arrested Edgardo R. Silva, 27, of Marion, for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that struck a raccoon on Storms Road near Route 347 at 5:56 a.m. Sunday.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police Department with a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200-block of North Franklin Street at 1:22 pm. Sunday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2004 Honda Pilot that was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene at a business in the 11000-block of Industrial Parkway at 2:29 p.m. Sunday.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 23000-block of Route 4 at 8:29 p.m. Sunday, a deputy arrested Destyn C. Jordan, 25, of Marysville for an outstanding arrest warrant. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint at a property in the 10000-block of Laguna Circle at 9:04 p.m. Sunday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

A trooper charged John Babik, 54, of Marysville, with operating a vehicle under the influence and not driving in marked lanes on U.S. 33 at 11:16 p.m. Saturday.

Anthony Carothers, 19, of Bellefontaine, was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, under age drinking and not driving in marked lanes at 3:07 a.m. Sunday.

