According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Rosehill Drive reported suspicious conditions at 5:56 a.m. Monday.

A resident of Moss Court was transported to Memorial Hospital at 11:19 a.m. Monday after making threats of self harm.

Officers responded to an unsupervised juvenile complaint at Schwartzkopf Park at 12:12 p.m. Monday.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported receiving unwanted and harassing text messages at 3:55 p.m. Monday.

Officers recovered a cell phone at Eljer Park at 4:18 p.m. Monday that has since been returned to the owner.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to the Blackford County Jail in Hartford, Indiana, at 8:27 a.m. Monday to take custody of Elisabeth R. Carver, 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputeis went to a residence in the 19000-block of Westlake Lee Road at 1:21 p.m. Monday to arrest Mary Ann Hillyard, 34, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies investigated a trespassing complaint involving several motorcycles riding in farm fields in the 14000-block of County Home Road at 2:58 p.m. Monday.

Deputies investigated a family cell phone dispute that occurred at a residence on West Center Street in Milford Center at 5 p.m. Monday.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between family members at a residence in the 18000-block of Yoakum Road at 6:58 p.m. Monday. After further investigation, Dale M. Butz, 49, of Mount Victory, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 18000-block of Poling Road to investigate unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit card at 7:46 p.m. Monday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

