According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Coleman’s Crossing Boulevard reported the theft of merchandise at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Two juveniles from Columbus were cited for trespassing on a railroad and railcar at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A resident of Buerger Street reported the theft of a motor vehicle at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies investigated a burglary at a residence in the 11000-block of Wasserbeck Road at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated the theft of equipment from a storage unit at a business in the 8000-block of Corporate Boulevard at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy was sent to a railroad crossing in the 21000-block of Paver-Barnes Road at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday to investigate why a train was blocking the tracks for a long period of time.

A deputy investigated damage done to a property that was caused by an all-terrain vehicle in the 9000-block of Hoskins Road at 3:12 p.m. Tuesday.

A deputy investigated identity theft involving a fraudulent cell phone account at a residence in the 15000-block of Myers Road at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 14000-block go Hillview Road at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday for an unruly juvenile.

Deputies were sent to the 8000-block of Mallard Circle at 8:33 p.m. Tuesday to resolve a parking dispute.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

