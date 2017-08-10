According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of N. Main Street reported vandalism Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to Woodcrest Drive to assist medics Tuesday at 9:57 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 5:55 p.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive reported child abuse Wednesday at 6 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Taylor M. Smith, 22, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:28 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Myers Road to investigate the theft of a wallet from an unlocked vehicle Wednesday at 6:57 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a property in the 15000 block of Myers Road to investigate the theft of a 1997 Chevrolet S-10 truck Wednesday at 8:29 a.m.

A deputy went to the Delaware County Jail to take custody of Niki M. Barlow, 31, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 8:35 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 15000 block of Myers Road to investigate the theft of credit cards from an unlocked vehicle Wednesday at 10:04 a.m.

Deputies were sent to the 10000 block of Faulk Street in Jerome Township to resolve a neighbor dispute regarding a property line Wednesday at 12:31 p.m.

A deputy responded to the roundabout at Route 161 and Eiterman Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla Wednesday at 5:56 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Marion County Deputy to take custody of Matthew T. Benedict, 24, of Delaware, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:42 p.m.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer to take custody of Jack P. Kratky, 19, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 11:44 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

