According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Connolly Street reported identity theft at 5:57 p.m. Monday.

A resident of Riverwind Drive reported a burglary at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday.

A resident of Cottonwood Drive reported suspicious conditions 5:03 a.m. Thursday.

Officers cited Bailey Stillings, 22, of 13934 Watkins Road for drug paraphernalia at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. A deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office later met with an officer to take custody of Stillings for an outstanding warrant. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies, along with units from the Liberty Township Fire Department, responded to the 19000-block of Route 47 at 12:45 a.m. Thursday for an injury crash involving a 1993 Honda Accord that lost control, drove off the road, and rolled over in a corn field. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies and a Plain City Officers investigated a domestic dispute at a residence in the 7900-block of Currier Road at 1:18 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies, along with units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department, investigated an assault involving two males at a residence in the 12000-block of Route 347 at 5:26 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash involving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox that was struck by a rock in at the intersection of Route 739 and Route 47 at 2:53 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies were sent to the Department of Job and Family Services on London Avenue at 3:19 p.m. Thursday for an unruly juvenile.

Deputies, along with units from the Jerome Township Fire Department, responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Jerome Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country that drove off the road and struck a utility pole at 4:42 p.m. Thursday. One victim was transported to Dublin Methodist Hospital. The driver, Matthew A. Acker, 42, of Ashley, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 15000-block of Jolly Road at 5:21 p.m. Thursday for a person threatening self harm.

A deputy investigated the theft of a 1992 Oldsmobile Regency at a property in the 14000-block of U.S. 36 at 6:35 p.m.

Deputies investigated a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend at a home in the 22000-block of Rushylvania Road at 8:32 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy investigated an assault involving three males that occurred at a business in the 20000-block of Route 4 at 9:23 p.m. Thursday.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 31000-block of Woodland Road to investigate unwanted text messages at 11:41 p.m. Thursday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crashes or arrest reports for today.

