According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Two juveniles were cited for curfew violation Thursday at 6:16 a.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Thursday at 11:18 p.m.

A business on E. Fifth Street reported damage to property Friday at 7:21 a.m.

Heather McCroskey, 25, of Poplar Drive was arrested for assault Friday at 7:59 a.m.

Cesar Sanchez-Munoz, 23, of Amrine Mill Road, was cited for driving without a driver’s license Saturday at 3:40 a.m.

A resident of Wilderness Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Saturday at 5:15 a.m.

A resident of Nutmeg Drive reported an injury to a canine by another canine Saturday at 8:07 a.m.

Carrie Chapman, 38, of Ronald Gavula, 42, of Milford Avenue, were cited for disorderly conduct Saturday at 9:38 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a report of a dog running at large on Ash Street Saturday at 1:49 p.m.

A resident of Chestnut Street reported theft of an Ipod Touch Saturday at 6:32 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported a dispute Saturday at 11:37 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported a theft Sunday at 6:32 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated a crash involving a 2016 International Harvester that struck a 2007 Honda Odyssey. The Honda, driven by Margaret Strickland, 58, of Marysville, was traveling south on Route 31 and attempted to make a left turn onto Wheeler-Green Road. The International Harvester, driven by Orest Prysyazhnyuk, 42, of New Jersey, was behind Strickland and tried passing on the left after she slowed down. Prysyazhnyuk struck the Honda and both pulled off the side of the road. Strickland received minor injuries. Prysyazhnyuk had no injuries and was cited.

