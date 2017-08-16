According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police are investigating suspicious conditions involving a juvenile from Millstone Drive Monday at 11:18 p.m.

A business on London Avenue reported a suspicious person Tuesday at 4:46 p.m.

Brittany Fraley, 20, of West Ninth Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Wednesday at 4:43 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a harassment complaint on Pleasant Ridge Drive Sunday at 11:54 a.m.

A deputy investigated a vehicle on Raymond Road that was reported as damaged Sunday at 11:59 a.m.

A deputy investigated a burglary on Miller Road Sunday at 1:01 p.m.

A report of criminal mischief on Gordon Way was made Sunday at 2:07 p.m.

An elderly person was assisted on George Street, in Richwood, Sunday at 2:29 p.m.

There was a farm field crash on Weaver Road caused by an unknown vehicle Sunday at 7:04 p.m.

Deputies investigated a property damage crash, caused by a 2012 GMC Sierra striking a dear, on Route 37 Sunday at 11:08 p.m.

A domestic dispute, reported Monday at 6:56 a.m., involving a husband and wife, included an arrest of Ryan K. Veler, 46, of Dickson, Tennessee, for an outstanding warrant from Kansas, violation of a protection order and driving under suspension without a license. He was taken to Tri County Regional Jail.

A theft of a white, 2011 single axle, 10-foot cargo trailer on Route 739 was reported Monday at 10:47 a.m.

A theft of an air compressor on E. State Street., in Milford Center, was reported Monday at 10:57 a.m.

A business reported a theft of wooden pallets on Industrial Parkway Monday at 2:05 p.m.

A 2017 GMC Terrain was involved in an injury crash on Lincoln Road, south of Middleburg Plain City Road, as it drove into a ditch Monday at 3:16 p.m.

A littering complaint was reported on Landon Road Monday at 6:52 p.m.

A vehicle break-in on Jerome Road was reported Monday at 8:07 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Allen Center Road and Route 245 to investigate an injury crash involving a 2014 Dodge Journey that drove through the intersection and struck a large pile of rocks Tuesday at 6:09 a.m. One person was taken to Memorial Hospital. The driver, Lauranne Gosses, 66, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.

A deputy responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Harriott Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Dodge Neon that struck the back of a 2010 Nissan Altima Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. The driver of the Dodge, Matthew C. Bowen, 25, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy met with a resident from the 12000 block of Bates Road to investigate possible identity theft involving bank account information Tuesday at 10:25 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the 11000 block of Taylor Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado that drove off the road and struck four mailboxes Tuesday at 10:44 a.m. The driver, William D. Beddow, 27, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy was sent to the railroad crossing on Paver Barnes Road to investigate train cars blocking the roadway for an extended period of time Tuesday at 3:29 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 25000 block of Route 739 to investigate a property damage crash involvling a Honda Accord that struck the back of a 1998 Honda Civic Tuesday at 4:54 p.m. The driver of the Accord, Isaac G. Davis, 18, of Mount Victory, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies went to a residence in the 9800 block of Jerome Road to arrest John M. Hammel, 51, of Dublin, for several outstanding warrants from the City of Columbus Tuesday at 7:09 p.m. He was transferred to the custody of a Columbus police officer.

Deputies were sent to the 19000 block of Parrott Boulevard to check a suspicious vehicle with three juvenile occupants Tuesday at 8:34 p.m. After further investigation, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

