According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police responded to a custody complaint on East Sixth Street Thursday at 6:49 p.m.

Skyler Scheiderer, 18, of East Sixth Street, was arrested for menacing and unlawful restraint Friday at 6:05 a.m.

A resident of Saffron Drive reported theft of financial information Friday at 11:48 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported theft of merchandise Friday at 2:24 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating fraud and forgery at a local financial institution Friday at 2:23 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Friday at 4:26 p.m.

A resident of Marysville was transported to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Friday at 7:09 p.m.

A resident of South Plum Street reported an unruly juvenile Friday at 7:13 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a dispute between juvenile at the reservoir Friday at 9:38 p.m.

A resident of West Ninth Street reported theft of a canine Friday at 10:01 p.m.

Aaron Racer, 26, of Caddie Drive, was arrested for assault Saturday at 12:31 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a report of an unsupervised juvenile on West Eighth Street Saturday at 12:31 p.m.

A juvenile from Allenby Drive was cited for illegal distribution of cigarettes and curfew violation Saturday at 3:21 a.m.

A resident of Garden Drive reported a theft Saturday at 12:35 p.m.

Marysville Police located an underage party at a business on Square Drive Sunday at 12:48 a.m.

A resident of Poplar Drive was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 2:44 a.m.

Damage to a vehicle was reported at a business on East Fifth Street Sunday at 1:13 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies responded to a business on East Bomford Street in Richwood for a possible breaking and entering Friday at 12:41 a.m. After further investigation, Preston C. Harrington, 31, of Prospect, was arrested for possession of drug abuse instruments. He was waken to the Tri-County Regional Jail. The Richwood Police Department is investigating the break-in.

A deputy arrested Orion L. Lester, 20, of Westerville, when he turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office for an outstanding warrant Friday at 8:07 a.m.

Deputies went to a medical facility in Columbus to arrest Daniel J. Laughrey, 79, of Richwood, for outstanding warrants Friday at 8:29 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Coleman Brake Road for a 78-year-old male that was found deceased Friday at 9:32 a.m. The Union County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 16000 block of Route 739 to investigate the theft of a two-axle trailer Friday at 10:20 a.m.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper to take custody of Amanda G. Myers, 41, of West Mansfield, for an outstanding warrant Friday at 1:38 p.m.

A deputy investigated a fraudulent online transaction involving a loan that occurred at a residence in the 16000 block of Robinson Road Friday at 3:41 p.m.

Deputies investigated the theft of a wallet that occurred at a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway Friday at 7:42 p.m.

A deputy investigated unwanted text messages that were received at a residence in the 10000 block of Route 4 Friday at 8:06 p.m.

Deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Miller and Osborne Road involving a 2012 Jeep Patriot that had struck a road sign and caused property damage Saturday at 1:46 a.m.

A family dispute happened on U.S. 36 Saturday at 2:09 a.m.

Damage to several windows of a business on Corporate Boulevard was reported Saturday at 7:07 a.m.

A littering complaint on Watkins Road was made Saturday at 7:25 a.m.

A resident was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital after threatening self-harm Saturday at 5:16 p.m.

A theft of prescription medication from a vehicle on Honda Parkway was investigated Saturday at 9:12 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers and units from Allen Township EMS responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. 33 Sunday at 9:56 p.m. A 2014 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by Richard Lohr, 62, of Belle Center, veered off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail head-on and overturned. Lohr was treated at the scene.

