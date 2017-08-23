According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Adam McKenzie, 27, of Northcrest Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Monday at 12:24 p.m.

A resident of Jasmine Drive reported theft of a motor vehicle Monday at 2:36 p.m.

A resident of Restoration Drive reported theft from a motor vehicle Tuesday at 10:41 a.m.

A resident of Valley Drive reported a burglary Tuesday at 3:42 p.m.

Marysville Police are investigating a report of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor Tuesday at 5:04 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to the 9000 block of route 736 in reference to a possible missing person Tuesday at 3:58 a.m. The subject returned home prior to the deputy’s arrival.

Deputies responded to the 18000 block of Dog Leg Road to investigate a burglary Tuesday at 4:52 a.m. Electronics, firearms and money were reported missing.

Deputies were sent to the 14000 block of Hillview Road in reference to a 14-year-old juvenile runaway Tuesday at 5:54 a.m.

A deputy went to a business on Johnson Road in reference to a semi that struck a pole Tuesday at 6:48 a.m. Patrick W. Delisle, 44, of Zanefield, was given a citation for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 19000 block of Route 739 in reference to a report of fraudulent activity on an account Tuesday at 11:08 a.m.

A deputy went to the 20000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate the theft of firearms form a vehicle Tuesday at 6:31 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a domestic dispute Tuesday at 11:16 p.m. Jared C. Madden, 18, of Marysville, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments