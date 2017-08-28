According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Brian Cross, 24, of Hilliard, was arrested for disorderly conduct Friday at 4:16 a.m.

Samantha Lawson, 24, of Marion, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Marion County Friday at 8:24 a.m.

A resident of Tulip Drive reported a theft Friday at 2:35 p.m.

Marysville Police are investigating the death of a resident on East Fourth Street Friday at 12:58 p.m.

A resident of Meadows Drive reported a dispute Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Derick Long, 27, of Woodstock, was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 10:30 p.m.

A resident of Emmaus Road reported a dog bite Saturday at 10:09 a.m.

A business on Square Drive reported a burglary Saturday at 11:01 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to Ash Street for a resident threatening self-harm Saturday at 3:29 p.m.

A resident of Northcrest Drive reported a burglary Saturday at 7:44 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 9:08 p.m.

A resident of South Walnut Street was transported to Memorial Hospital after attempting self-harm Sunday at 10:37 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a property damage crash in the 22000 block of Bear Swamp Road involving a 2002 GMC truck lost control, drove off the road and into a ditch Friday at 2:37 a.m.

A deputy responded to the U.S. 33 off ramp at U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Dodge Neon that struck the back of a 2008 Buick Enclave Friday at 7:43 a.m. The driver of the Neon, Matthew C. Bowen, 25, of Columbus, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy was sent to the 14000 block of Hickorywood Trail for a trespassing complaint Friday at 8:20 a.m. After further investigation, Jonathan A. Rideout, 19, of Ostrander, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 eat of U.S. 36 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1999 Sterling dump truck that lost control as a result of a blown tire, drove off the road and crashed into a fence and several trees Friday at 9:43 a.m.

Deputies responded to U.S. 33 at U.S. 42 to investigate a possible property damage crash involving a 2001 Honda CR-V and a 2001 Toyota Sienna Friday at 11:51 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Santa Barbara Drive for a domestic dispute between a father and son Friday at 3:33 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs to resolve a family dispute over the ownership of several cats Friday at 5:41 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Ronnie R. Hodge , 43, of Laurelville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 6:14 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 19000 block of Danville Avenue to investigate a domestic dispute between a mother an daughter Friday at 7:31 p.m. As a result of the investigation, Christa G. Sarver, 40, of Marysville, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Hilliard police officer to take custody of Mishell R. Enyart, 59, of Hilliard, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 9:14 p.m. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

While on a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Route 161, a deputy arrested Edward A. Northcut, 21, of Bremen, for an outstanding warrant form the Dunlin Police Department Friday at 8:39 p.m. He was turned over to a Dublin police officer.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the intersection of Rotue 4 and Payne Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2001 Honda Civic that was struck by a 2000 Honda Civic Friday at 10:57 p.m. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital. The driver of the 2000 Honda Civic, Justin R. Hensley, 26, of Marysville, was issued a traffic citation for failure to signal.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42, a deputy charged Stacy L. Huff, 40, of Canal Winchester, with possession of drug paraphernalia and Julia A. Chandler, 41, of Columbus, with possession of drug abuse instruments Saturday at 2:49 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 21000 block of Raymond Road for an injury crash involving a 2003 Mazda Protégé that lost control, drove off the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over Saturday at 8:58 a.m. One victim was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to the 28000 block of Route 739 to investigate a trespassing complaint Saturday at 9:04 a.m.

A deputy met with a resident from the 13000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a possible stolen vehicle Saturday at 10:20 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 16000 block of Boundary Road for a 27 year old female that was found deceased by family members Saturday at 2:54 p.m. Union County Coroner David Applegate told the Journal-Tribune that the death may be the result of an overdose, but a toxicology report is still being done.

A deputy went to a residence in the 11000 block of Route 736 to investigate identity theft involving several fraudulent credit card accounts Saturday at 4:19 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 22000 block of Holycross Epps Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a father and son Saturday at 8:06 p.m.

