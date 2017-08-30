According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile from Mill Creek Drive was cited for curfew violations Sunday at 12:57 a.m.

A resident of West Third Street reported a theft Monday at 10:59 a.m.

A resident of West Fourth Street reported unauthorized use of a credit card Monday at 1:04 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive reported unauthorized use of a debit card Monday at 12:35 p.m.

A business on Charles Lane reported a theft Monday at 3:26 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating a report of a sex offense on Charles Lane Monday at 2:17 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating an attempted abduction on North Maple Street Monday at 7:50 p.m. According to the report, the victim asked a nearby man to help her reattach a chain on her bike in the area of Schwartzkopf Park. He became agitated and slammed the bike down. He didn’t try to grab her, but the victim said she felt threatened. She then struck the man and fled on her bike. A search of the area turned up nothing.

A resident of London Avenue was taken to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation Monday at 10:24 p.m.

A business on Delaware Avenue reported suspicious conditions Tuesday at 2:12 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on Tuscany Drive, a deputy charged Colin J. Porter, 19, of Alexandria, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia Tuesday at 7:56 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Ford F-150 that struck the back of a 2008 Honda Ridgeline Tuesday at 9:22 a.m. The driver of the Ford, Kenneth E. Wyckoff, 65, of West Mansfield, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 BMW that struck a 1996 International truck Tuesday at 10:59 a.m. The driver of the BMW, David E. Burke, 50, of Marysville, was issued a citation for making an improper lane change while passing.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 31000 block of McPeck Road to investigate a domestic argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend Tuesday at 5:29 p.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 19000 block of Poling Road to investigate the theft of firearms, jewelry and electronics Tuesday at 6:18 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

