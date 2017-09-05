Editor’s note: According to officials, a system error caused police reports from Saturday through Monday to be delayed. An updated police beat will be available in a future edition of the Journal-Tribune.

According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Deer Crossing Drive reported suspicious conditions Friday at 1:08 a.m.

Marysville Police assisted Marysville Fire Department conditions Friday at 4:21 a.m.

A resident of Greenwood Boulevard reported aggravated menacing Friday at 9:16 a.m.

David Giles, 35, of Village Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union county Friday at 11:23 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy assisted the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a crash involving a PT Cruiser that struck a telephone pole in the 17000 block of Miller Road Friday at 1:43 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

A deputy met with a Hilliard Police officers to take custody of Teodor E. Adkinson, 53, of Dayton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 5:33 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Plain City Police Department in a search for the suspect of a stolen vehicle out of Columbus Friday at 7:25 p.m. The vehicle was recovered. The Plain City Police Department handled the investigation.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 20000 block of Orchard Road for a domestic dispute Friday at 8:28 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Route 736 involving a 2008 Honda Civic that struck 2010 GMC pickup truck Friday at 9:56 p.m. Matthew S. Klaus, 23, of Marion, was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead and texting while driving.

A deputy met with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to take custody of Matthew E. Hamilton, 33, of Obetz, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 10:57 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the 13000 block of State Road to investigate the theft of a drone and gift card from a vehicle Saturday at 7:44 a.m.

Deputies along with a medic from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 23000 block of Route 31 where a female was threatening suicide Saturday at 11:20 a.m. The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation. While at the scene, deputies were advised of an identity theft that had also occurred.

A deputy went to the 9000 block of Crottinger Road to investigate the theft of a motorbike Saturday at 1:39 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence on South Main Street in Magnetic Springs for a neighbor dispute Saturday at 4:31 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 17000 block of Brown School Road to investigate vandalism to a vehicle Saturday at 11:02 p.m.

A deputy met an officers form the Reynoldsburg Police Department to take custody of Andrew M. Tuller, 47, of Reynoldsburg, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 12:08 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to the 24000 block of Holycross Epps Road in reference to a yard that was damaged overnight Sunday at 7:53 p.m.

Deputies assisted Marysville Police in the area of North Maple Street in Marysville with a search for suspects out of a robbery Sunday at 5:47 p.m. The Marysville Police Department handled the investigation.

A deputy was sent to the 34000 block of Route 31 for a crash involving a 20911 Chevrolet Impala that struck a guardrail Sunday at 7:33 p.m. Ashtin R. Henry, 21, of Belle Center, was issued a citation for failure to control.

A deputy met with an officers from the Delaware City Police Department to take custody of Gary D. James Jr., 34, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 8:08 p.m. He was taken to the Marysville Municipal Court where he paid his bond.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Bear Swamp Road for a dispute Sunday at 8:12 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a property in the 9000 block of New California Drive to investigate the theft of two electric motorbikes Monday at 1:12 p.m. The bikes were found and returned to the owner.

While on patrol in the 800 block of Collins Avenue, deputies arrested Danny K. Wampler Jr., 48, of Marysville for an outstanding warrant Monday at 5:03 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers cited Muhammed Moiduddin, 38, of Columbus, for OVI Sunday at 4:09 a.m. after they noticed his vehicle going slowly on U.S. 33.

