According to the Marysville Police Department:

A theft on Buckeye St. was reported Tuesday at 9:14 p.m.

A theft on Retreat Ln. was reported Tuesday at 10:35 p.m.

Luke Sullivan, 23, of Plain City, was cited for drug paraphernalia Wednesday at 10:18 a.m.

A theft on Northwest Pkwy. was reported Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office:

Shanikia N Jones, 40, of Columbus, driving a 2007 GMC Yukon, was cited for a hit-skip crash on Route 31 Wednesday at 7:37 a.m.

Tobias J Hilz, 34, of Upper Sandusky, was arrested for an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 12:21 p.m.

A loose canine killing a homeowner’s pet rabbits was reported Wednesday at 3:13 p.m.

A theft of a weed trimmer and leaf blower on Kleiber Road was reported Wednesday at 4:08 p.m.

Zachary R Hays-Corven, 22, of Marysville, turned himself in for an outstanding arrest warrant and taken to Tri-County Regional Jail Wednesday at 4:56 p.m.

An assault on a Fairbanks School District bus was reported Wednesday at 8:28 p.m.

Daniel P Perley, 36, of Grove City, was taken from Franklin County Jail to Tri-County Regional Jail for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 11:55 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated a crash Tuesday at 4:11 p.m. that included a 1996 Chevy Tahoe traveling east on U.S. 33. The vehicle’s tire blew out, causing it to veer right off U.S. 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road and flipping over. The driver, Daniel McNamara, 57, of Ashville, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital for treatment. Troopers left one lane open during the investigation, and U.S. 33 was completely open an hour later.

