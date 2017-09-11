According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A juvenile from Plain City was cited with juvenile offenses Thursday at 7:51 p.m.

A juvenile was out past curfew at a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 5:15 a.m.

A business on U.S. 36 reported theft of merchandise Thursday at 2:39 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported fraudulent charges on a credit card Friday at 1:37 p.m.

A resident of Milcrest Drive was taken to Maryhaven after making threats of self harm Friday at 1:15 p.m.

Chason Bradley, 21, of Allenby Drive was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 3:55 p.m.

Zachary Corven, 22, of Columbus, was arrested for domestic violence Thursday at 6:40 p.m.

A juvenile of Trophy Drive was cited for possession of drugs Friday at 9:59 p.m.

Nicholas Monnin, 26, of Broadway, was arrested for burglary Friday at 10:32 p.m.

A resident of Chestnut Street reported a dispute at a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 5:26 p.m.

A resident of West Fifth Street reported theft of prescription medication Friday at 1:41 p.m.

Andrew Gross, 21, of North Lewisburg, was arrested for driving under the influence and cited for failure to control Saturday at 7:18 p.m.

A juvenile of Magnolia Drive was cited for criminal mischief Saturday at 9:22 a.m.

A juvenile of Preakness Place was arrested for unruliness Saturday 10:47 p.m.

A resident of 10th Street reported a dispute Saturday at 3:31 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a dispute on Gables Drive Saturday at 5:39 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to suspicious conditions on Wind Mil Drive Sunday at 7:21 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Sunday at 3:46 p.m.

James Gale, 26, of South Maple Street, was arrested for burglary and criminal damaging Sunday at 5:44 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a cell phone from a business on Damascus Road Sunday at 12:18 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic top on U.S. 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road, a deputy charged Derek A. Schmeidebusch, 21, of Huntsville, with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving under suspension Friday at 12:04 a.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Hyland Croy Road near Mitchell Dewitt Road, a deputy arrested Cierra Taylor, 21, of Columbus for opening a vehicle while under the influence Friday at 12:19 a.m. She was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy assisted the Richwood Police Department with a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of Grove Street in Richwood Friday at 10:36 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a park in the 23000 block of Route 37 to investigate a break-in at a park building Friday at 10:54 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 11000 block of Watkins Road to investigate harassing phone calls that were received Friday at 4:10 p.m.

Deputies went to residence on West Fifth Street in Marysville to arrest Phillip C. McGlaughlin, 27, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant from Delaware County Friday at 4:32 p.m. He was turned over to a Delaware County Deputy.

A deputy was sent to ahome in the 16000 block of Route 347 to investigate damage to personal property Friday at 4:40 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Route 4 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2012 Ford Explorer that struck a deer Friday at 11:05 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the rest area on U.S. 33 to investigate a dispute on a party bus Saturday at 2:16 a.m.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department and the Marysville Fire Department with an injury crash at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Colemans Crossing Boulevard Saturday at 2:46 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a park on Railroad Street in Milford Center to investigate damage to a building Saturday at 8:01 a.m.

A deputy met with an Upper Arlington Police officer to take custody of Sarah N. Taylor, 19, of Columbus, for an outstanding warrant Saturday at 5:46 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend that occurred at a residence in the 28000 block of Route 739 Saturday at 5:51 p.m.

Deputies responded to the U.S. 33 off ramp at U.S. 42 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 Nissan Rogue that struck the back of a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze Sunday at 12:26 p.m. The driver of the Nissan, Thomas E. Andrews, 61, of Atlanta, Georgia, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Helser Avenue to resolve a domestic dispute between a husband and wife Sunday at 4:56 p.m. The parties were separated.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Hillview Road for an unruly juvenile who was damaging the home Sunday at 6:57 p.m. The juvenile was taken to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 13000 block of Route 347 to investigate a domestic dispute between a mother and son Sunday at 9:02 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers arrested Busola Anafi, 35, of Columbus, for OVI, suspended license and driving out of marked lanes Friday at 12:11 a.m. on U.S. 33.

Troopers arrested Huy Phan, 40, of Bellefontaine, for OVI, driving out of marked lanes and driving without headlights.

Troopers arrested Jennifer Stone, 32, of Marysville, for OVI, driving with a suspended license, not wearing a seatbelt, driving out of marked lanes and possession of drug paraphernalia.

