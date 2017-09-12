According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Preakness Place reported an unruly juvenile Saturday at 9:42 p.m.

Heather McCroskey, 25, of Poplar Drive, was arrested for assault Sunday at 6:54 a.m.

A juvenile of Garden Drive was found to be intoxicated Sunday at 11:06 p.m.

A resident of Garden Drive reported a theft Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 18000 block of West Darby Road involving a 2016 Honda Civic that struck a deer Monday at 7:25 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Beecher Gamble Road and Industrial Parkway to investigate an injury crash involving a 2017 Buick Encore and a 2015 international truck Monday at 10:50 a.m.

Deputies were sent to the 8000 block of McKitrick Road to investigate threats between a resident and a construction worker Monday at 11:34 a.m.

A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 13000 block of Route 4 to investigate a dispute between current and past tenants Monday at 1:38 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road to investigate a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Monday at 4:19 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a property in the 12000 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate a trespassing complaint Monday at 4:53 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of Route 161 and U.S. 33 to investigate an injury crash involving a 2004 Toyota Tacoma that struck the back of a 2017 Mazda CX-5, which then struck the back of a 2006 Range Rover Monday at 5:34 p.m. The driver of the Toyota, William D. Beddow, 27, of Plain City, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

A deputy responded to the 19000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala that struck a deer Monday at 8 p.m.

Deputies and a Richwood Police Officer were sent to the residence in the 12000 block of Boundary Road for an unruly juvenile Monday at 9:22 p.m. The juvenile was transported to Memorial Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, along with deputies and the Allen Township EMS, responded to the intersection of Honda Parkway and Northwest Parkway for a two-vehicle injury crash Monday at 6:14 a.m. A 2008 Chevrolet Impala driven by John Schneider, 25, of Sidney, failed to yield at a stop sign on Northwest Parkway and was hit by a 2001 Acura MDX driven by Michael Franco, 48, of Woodstock, going north on Honda Parkway. Schneider was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Franco was taken to Memorial Hospital for minor injuries and cited for not wearing a seatbelt.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments