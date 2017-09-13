According to Police Reports:

A West Fifth Street resident contacted police about 12:26 p.m., to report a possible incident of domestic violence.

A resident of Van Kirk Drive contacted police about 1:27 p.m., Monday. The caller said the tires on a vehicle had been damaged.

A resident of Tenth Street contacted police about 4 p.m., Monday to report identification theft.

Police were contacted about 6:53 p.m. Monday. The caller said a purse had been taken.

An Allenby Drive juvenile was arrested about 9:50 p.m., Monday, charged with domestic violence

Police transported a West Fifth Street resident to Maryhaven about 8:04 p.m., Monday, after the individual made threats of self harm.

A Milford Center resident was reported missing about 11:50 p.m., Monday. The missing person was last seen in Marysville.

About 9:21 a.m., Tuesday, police recovered a bicycle from the area of West Fifth and South Cottage streets.

The police K-9 helped the Union County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop about 11:41 a.m., Tuesday.

A West Fifth Street resident contacted police about 10:32 a.m., Tuesday to report the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a credit card.

Police were contacted about 10:50 a.m., Tuesday, by a Riverwind Drive resident who reported a cell phone had been taken from a vehicle.

A West Sixth Street resident contacted police about 1:05 p.m., Tuesday, to report losing prescription medication.

A resident of Harness Place contacted police about 2:58 p.m., Tuesday to report theft from a motor vehicle.

At 5:27 p.m., Tuesday, police began investigating the location of stolen property.

Union County Sheriff’s Office:

Reports were unavailable at press time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol:

No reports.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments