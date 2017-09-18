According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Mill Park Drive reported damage to a landscape light Thursday at 6:29 p.m.

Eric White, 37, of Weaver Road, was arrested for disorderly conduct Friday at 5:32 a.m.

Marysville Police are investigating a report of child endangerment on Brookstone Drive Friday at 1:53 p.m.

Stevens Downs, 39, of London, was arrested for parole violation Friday at 5:40 p.m.

Suzanne Snyder, 35, of West Fourth Street, was cited for driving under suspension Friday at 2:13 p.m.

A resident of Brookstone Drive reported theft of prescription medication Friday at 6:35 p.m.

A cell phone was reported stolen from a business on North Main Street Friday at 11:49 p.m.

Kyle Pytlarz, 21, of North Main Street, was cited for driving under suspension Saturday at 6:57 a.m.

A business on North Main Street reported an incident of breaking and entering Saturday at 10:05 a.m.

A resident of Mill Park Drive reported theft of money via an email scam Saturday at 1:54 p.m.

A motor vehicle was vandalized while at a residence on East Sixth Street Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

A resident of Route 4 reported unauthorized use of a credit card Saturday at 12:19 p.m.

A resident of Mound Street reported theft of a necklace Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

A juvenile of Damos Way was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self-harm Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

A resident of Cable reported theft of credit card information at a business on U.S. 36 Saturday at 11:14 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a pellet gun from West Fifth Street Saturday at 2:48 p.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported suspicious conditions Saturday at 6:20 p.m.

Roosevelt Stiltner, 49, of Milford Center, was arrested for having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated Sunday at 3:53 a.m.

A juvenile from Lima was cited for driving under suspension Sunday at 12:56 p.m.

A resident of Longwood Place reported theft from a motor vehicle Sunday at 1:14 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating trespassing at a business on West Fifth Street Sunday at 7:13 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

While checking a suspicious vehicle at a business in the 10000 block of U.S. 42, deputies arrested Michelle L. Wright, 38, of Plain City, for an outstanding warrant from Franklin County Friday at 12:17 a.m. She was turned over to a Grove City Police Officer. William A. Garnett, 29, of Delaware, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant and he was taken to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy went to a residence in the 12000 block of Landon Road to investigate harassing text messages Friday at 3:11 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a house under construction in the 11000 block of Cedar Crest Drive to investigate a break-in where numerous construction tools were stolen Friday at 8:48 a.m.

A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Raymond Road for an injury crash involving a 1998 Honda Accord that lost control and crashed into a utility pole Friday at 9:28 a.m. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies recovered a stolen 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse at a motel in the 10000 block of U.S. 42 Friday at 2:30 p.m.

A deputy investigated the theft of clothing and personal items that occurred at a residence in the 19000 block of Raymond Road Friday at 2:59 p.m.

Deputies responded to U.S. 33 near Route 161 to investigate two separate property damage crashes involving multiple vehicles Friday at 3:28 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 22000 block of Raymond Road for a 32-year-old man found dead in a vehicle Friday at 6:41 p.m. The Union County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. Union County Coroner David Applegate said the man had “serious medical issues,” and his office has no evidence indicating foul play.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper to take custody of Jeffrey L. Detty, 30, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 11:43 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Commercial driver Alysha Highland, 28, of West Virginia, was arrested for OVI and driving out of marked lanes on U.S. 33 Sunday at 1:41 p.m.

